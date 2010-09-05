Killers

Spencer (Ashton Kutcher) and Jen (Katherine Heigl) were living in domestic bliss as husband and wife when Jen finds out her husband has been keeping a big secret. A former elite government assassin, Spencer left his life of danger when he fell in love with his wife but he left with a price on his head. Now, everyone the couple has ever known is suspect and the two must find Spencer's killer before the hit on him is made.

Rated PG-13

MacGruber

After the death of his fiance, MacGruber a special operative hero swears off a life of fighting against the country's most threatening enemies. That is until his longtime adversary makes an attempt to steal a nuclear warhead. The only man able to stop him, MacGruber goes back into the field.

Rated R

Solitary Man

Michael Douglas stars in this film about a man who may have just been handed a second chance. Once a highly successful owner of a string of car dealerships, Ben has lost his wife and his business thanks to his poor choices. Now, the father of his girlfriend, (Mary Louise Parker) is offering him help in a new business venture if he can chaperon the man's granddaughter to college - without letting his tendency toward indiscretion get the best of him. Also starring Susan Sarandon.

Rated R

Also on DVD Sept. 7

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas, Not Rated)

American Cowslip (Val Kilmer, Rated R)

Ghosts Don't Exist (Phillip Roebuck, Not Rated)

Kung Fu Master (Jackie Chan, Rated PG)

For a Fistful of Diamonds (Chuti Tiu, Not Rated)

Doc West (Paul Sorvino, Rated PG)

Loss of a Teardrop Diamond (Ellen Burstyn, Chris Evans, Rated PG-13)

That Evening Sun (Hal Holbrook, Rated PG-13)