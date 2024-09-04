Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

A brief trigger warning: writer/producer/director/star Nadine Crocker’s latest film “Continue” (available on VOD and in select theaters beginning Friday, Sept. 6 including Indianapolis-area location Emagine Noblesville) deals directly with suicide and was based upon the filmmaker’s own attempt and subsequent recovery at the age of 23.

As someone who’s had a loved one attempt suicide … thankfully, unsuccessfully … the picture certainly struck a chord with me. It doesn’t all work, but Crocker should be applauded for bravely sharing her story and doing what she can to help others who are suffering. (“Continue” is being released for World Suicide Prevention Month, a portion of proceeds are being donated to charities concerning mental health and suicide prevention and Crocker began her own nonprofit “Continue On” with the goal of providing subsidies to underprivileged youth in need of help.)

Crocker stars as Dean, a young woman who moved from Nashville, Tenn. to Los Angeles, after her mother OD’d and her father shot himself. Dean has a sister named Bennett (Kat Foster) who lives in San Francisco, but the two aren’t especially close.

When Dean’s relationship with Jackson (Anthony Caravella, Crocker’s real-life husband and a producer on the picture) hits the skids, she attempts to take her own life.

Thankfully, the attempt isn’t successful and Dean finds herself in an institution where she receives treatment from Janet (Emily Deschanel), is overseen by Nurse Love (ever-reliable character actress Dale Dickey) and befriends fellow patients Bria (Lio Tipton) and Taryn (Annapurna Sriram).

The picture becomes more interesting and really finds its footing once Dean is released from the facility, gets a job as a cocktail waitress, enters into a relationship with Trenton (Shiloh Fernandez) and deepens her friendships with Bria and Taryn on the outside.

The institution portion of the film doesn’t seem as focused as subsequent segments. I’d argue “Continue” is more a movie of moments than a cohesive whole, but these moments are some of the best and most powerful I’ve seen in cinema this year. There are scenes between Crocker and Fernandez and Crocker and Deschanel that I won’t soon shake and will stick with me for the foreseeable future. Crocker is a very capable actress, but Fernandez and Deschanel steal the show. He brings a surprising amount of tenderness to the role of Trenton and her Janet cuts a hugely empathetic/sympathetic figure.

I had the privilege of interviewing Crocker almost a year ago (here) and reviewing her previous film “Desperation Road” (here). I really enjoyed our chat, am glad she’s still here and look forward to whatever she does next. Her picture isn’t perfect, but it’s important and one of perseverance.

