The trend of turning successful animated films into live action versions is not slowing down one bit. After the huge success of a LA “The Lion King” a few years back, they’re expanding the mythology with a look at the OG king’s early years: “Mufasa: The Lion King.”

If you live in the Indianapolis area, premium subscribers can claim tickets for a special sneak peek showing on Monday, Dec. 16!

Unlike our other promotions, tickets are available NOW on a first-come basis to our premium subscribers! Just click the button at the bottom of the post to claim yours.

As always: these really cool giveaways are only available to paid subscribers to Film Yap, along with other exclusive opportunities.

Still a free subscriber? Upgrade now for 50% off your first year’s subscription — that’s just $15! — and you can make this paywall go away and claim your “Mufasa” tickets right now!

50% off your first year!