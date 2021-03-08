I’m glad to see “Nomadland” starting to build some steam as we head into the Oscar season, which arrives when nominations are announced next Monday. It’s the perfect film for our time, the story of an older woman who embarks on a lonely journey of self-discovery forced on her by circumstance, but an experience she comes to embrace.

It took best picture, best director and adapted screenlay (both Chloé Zhao) and cinematography last light at the Critics Choice Awards, which is voted upon by broadcast critics in the film and television sectors.

I’ve been a voting member for a few years now, and I’m proud to say I think the group — which was formerly known as the Broadcast Film Critics Association, and was much maligned as a lightweight organization that focused on only popular flicks — has become one of the most thoughtful and daring awards out there.

As evidence, see that Carey Mulligan beat out Frances McDormand of “Nomadland” for her challenging film, “Promising Young Woman,” which also took best original screenplay for writer/director Emerald Fennell. I have my problems with the movie, but it’s hard to deny it’s a bold, audacious piece of filmmaking and heralds the launch of a promising new career.

My favorite film of last year, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” took three awards, though two were in the “minor” categories of costumes and hair & makeup. The late Chadwick Boseman took Best Actor, mostly I think to honor his passing, though he is terrific in the film. Old patricians Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman and Tom Hanks seem to be on the outs.

Best supporting actor went to Daniel Kaluuya for "Judas and the Black Messiah," a solid choice. I’m flummoxed by Maria Bakalova winning supporting actress for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” a lackluster sequel to an already overpraised film. I think I would’ve picked any other of the five women nominated.

It’s interesting that “Borat” did not win best comedy, losing to “Palm Springs.”

“Minari,” a solid if unspectacular film, took foreign language film and best young actor for Alan Kim, and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” won best acting ensemble, which I would’ve given to “Ma Rainey” or “One Night in Miami.”

Curiously, the CCAs does not give out an award for animated film during this ceremony, splitting that up into the new “Super Awards” given out earlier, which went to “Soul,” a perfectly pedestrian entry from the House of Mouse. It also won best musical score, more deservedly.

Sussing all this out, it seems the Best Actress Oscar race is a three-way contest between McDormand, Andra Day and Mulligan. “Nomadland” seems to have the categories of best film, adapted screenplay and director pretty well locked up. Boseman is going to be a nostalgia vote for actor.

We’ll be back with commentary on the Oscar nominations when they come out in one week!