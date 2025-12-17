As anyone who grew up with Western religion knows, the Old Testament is not exactly G-rated terrain. Murder, rape, human sacrifice, celebration of conquest — it’s a stark contrast to the more tender stuff in the New Testament.

“David,” the ambitious new animated version of the life story of the key Biblical figure during his pre-kinghood days, suffers from trying to whitewash some of the harsher elements out of what is clearly intended as family-friendly entertainment. It’s from Angel Studios, the faith-based production/distributor that has became major force in the entertainment industry.

It also has some snappy songs that were a little too boy-band-ish for my tastes, but maybe you’ll like it better. At least one, “Follow the Light,” will probably stick with you.

The overall product seems geared more toward church groups who are wanting to liven up scripture for their young congregants and Christian music fans than a general audience. While I wouldn’t call the proselytizing over the top, I’m not sure kiddies who made “Zootopia 2” a billion-dollar hit will easily cross over to the story of Israelites facing off with Philistines and Amalachites.

It’s directed by Phil Cunningham and Brent Dawes, veterans of the “Jungle Beat” TV show and movie, with a screenplay by Dawes, Kyle Portbury and Sam Wilson.

Cunningham previously helmed the “Young David” TV miniseries, with Brandon Engman reprising his role as the voice of the boy David. Contemporary Christian artist Phil Wickham provides the voice of adult David, including the singing.

I will say the animation by Sunrise Animation Studios is pretty impressive, with a slightly exaggerated style, a nice depth of field and very crisp lines. David has an impressive mop of brassy curls, big green expressive eyes and eyebrows thick as a pushbroom.

Encapsulating the first two Books of Samuel, the story follows David from young faceless shepherd from a poor family to taking the throne as God’s chosen king of Israel.

David is visited by the Prophet Samuel, who says that the current king, Saul (Adam Michael Gold), has lost his way through arrogance rather than serving God. He anoints David with oil, but the family is sworn to keep this prophecy secret until the right time.

Eventually David sings for the depressed Saul, and comes to be regarded as like a son to him, befriending Prince Jonathan (Mark Jacobson) as loyal soldiers against their greatest enemy, the Philistines. They’re all depicted as ultra-muscular goons in red armor, except for their King, Achish (Asim Chaudhry), a swishy shrimp who never gets off his horse.

The iconic battle with Goliath is depicted well, with the giant (Kamran Nikhad) rendered as a pale, smirking ogre we can’t wait to see slingshotted. It’s probably the film’s high point, depicting David’s utter faith in the Lord to protect him in order to do His bidding.

The narrative gets a little more wobbly in the second half, as Saul’s jealousy and rage overtake their relationship and leads to an (over)long chase sequence. Curiously, Saul’s actual demise in battle with the Philistines isn’t depicted, which might prove confusing with those who aren’t familiar with the Bible.

I found the character of David a little too generic. Early on we see some of his boyhood impulsiveness and flashes of anger, but these seem to disappear entirely in young manhood without much of a transition to make it seem believable. And, of course, there’s not hint of his later, significant failings and weaknesses as a monarch.

(Get thee behind my cartoon, Bathsheba.)

“David” is a great-looking picture and more evidence that the animation powerhouses like Disney no longer hold a massive edge technically over the little studios. The songs and storytelling, though, feel a mite cut-rate.

