Seven years ago “Den of Thieves” landed on the cinematic landscape like “Heat” for Monster Energy-drinking dudebros. It was essentially “Macho Dick-Measuring Contest: The Movie.”

Now writer/director Christian Gudegast and stars Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. have returned to unleash “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera” (now in theaters) upon us.

Gruff Los Angeles cop Big Nick (Butler) is stinging after a divorce and a custody battle that didn’t work out in his favor. Adding insult to injury he’s been bested by criminal mastermind Donnie (Jackson), who’s now thieving his way across Europe pulling jobs.

Donnie’s escape is sticking in Nick’s craw, who decides if he can’t beat ‘em he’ll join ‘em and if he can’t join ‘em he’ll arrest ‘em. Nick tracks Donnie down to the French Riviera and pitches the idea of joining his new crew consisting of Jovanna (Evin Ahmad), Slavko (Salvatore Esposito) and Dragan (Orli Shuka).

Donnie and his cohorts have their sights set on robbing the world’s largest diamond exchange. Complicating matters Donnie must retrieve and return a stone he unwittingly stole from the Panther mafia and subsequently sold lest he get clipped by The Octopus (Adriano Chiaramida) and his muscle Zamba (Fortunato Cerlino).

“Pantera” is to “Ocean’s 12” what “Den of Thieves” was to “Ocean’s 11” (2001). It’s artier, decidedly more European and very much a hangout movie. What action there is – and there ain’t a whole lot – is admittedly pretty good, but most of it has already been glimpsed in trailers and commercials.

The first “Den of Thieves” is two hours and 20 minutes long. “Pantera” clocks in 4 minutes longer despite having far less scope. This is a hangout movie and I enjoyed hanging out with Nick and Donnie for the most part, but half an hour could’ve and should’ve been easily excised and the film would’ve played far better. That said, the picture’s best scene is Nick talking about his Dad and Donnie talking about his Mom and how these relationships made them the men they ultimately became.

Despite its overlength there are kicks to be had. Butler doesn’t come across quite so sleazy this time out, but I did get a good laugh when his Nick while rolling on Ecstasy starts screaming, “Fuck NATO!,” like he’s in some sort of demented Donald Trump fever dream.

It’s January and you could do a lot worse than “Pantera,” but the first “Den of Thieves” is definitely the better of the two. Here’s hoping there’s a third one in which there’s more action and Big Nick gets his skeevy groove back.

