If you often say, “They don’t make movies like they used to,” the Korean War docudrama “Devotion” (now in wide theatrical release) is for you. If you’re a dad or an uncle, “Devotion” is likely for you. If you want to see white savior movies get taken to task while simultaneously sorta being a white savior movie, “Devotion” is for you. If it’s a few years from now and you’re struggling through a tryptophan hangover on the couch with TNT on the tube, “Devotion” will most likely be available in constant rotation to you.

“Devotion” mostly concerns the relationship between real-life naval aviators Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors) and Tom Hudner (Glen Powell).

Brown is a devoted family man who dotes on his wife Daisy (Christina Jackson) and toddler daughter Pamela. He’s the first African-American aviator to complete the U.S. Navy’s basic flight training program. Sadly, whenever you’re the first of your kind to accomplish something, close-minded people are often wont to knock you down a peg or twelve.

Hudner, comparatively, has had an easier go of it in the Navy. He’s single and ready to mingle, lily-white, matinee idol-pretty and popular with his squadron mates. Hudner serves as wingman to Brown and strives to be an ally and friend to him. Brown, understandably, is initially reluctant to Hudner’s charms having been burnt countless times before.

As members of Fighter Squadron 32, the men are assigned aboard the USS Leyte, which is deployed to the Korean Peninsula. Under the command of division leader Dick Cevoli (Thomas Sadoski) the men embark on dangerous missions piloting F4U Corsair aircrafts (appropriately dubbed “The Widow-maker”) into battle alongside their squadron mates (one of whom is played by pop star Joe Jonas).

“Devotion” is directed by J.D. Dillard and based upon Adam Makos’ book “Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice” with adaptation duties being handled by Jake Crane and Jonathan A.H. Stewart. The acting and filmmaking are more impressive than the scripting and elevate the material at every turn. The dialogue is occasionally cringey and there’s an odd but admittedly fun subplot involving the squadron interacting with a famed actress in France.

This is the first film I’ve seen from Dillard despite having heard good things about prior efforts “Sleight” and “Sweetheart.” I certainly understand why Dillard would’ve wanted to make the movie having grown up as a Navy brat and his father Bruce was the second African-American pilot selected to fly for the Blue Angels.

Dillard did a lot with his $90 million budget. The aerial combat sequences aren’t quite as riveting as those seen earlier this year in “Top Gun: Maverick” – which had nearly twice the budget and access to more modern aviation technology – but they’re plenty good and exciting. These skirmishes are expertly lensed by cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt, who was hired for his skill and not his surname’s proximity to the aircraft manufacturer.

Majors, Powell, Jackson and Sadoski are all uniformly excellent. If they aren’t already, Majors and Powell are on the precipice of being two of the biggest movie stars in the world. “Devotion” will certainly propel their ascension and is further proof that casting Powell as a naval aviator is a recipe for success. If you’re hanging with your history-loving grandfather, father, uncle, brother, husband or boyfriend this holiday weekend, I’d suggest taking ‘em to see it as it’s a crowd-pleaser … just don’t forget the Kleenex.

