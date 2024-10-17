Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

What’s old is new again with “Die Alone” (available in select theaters and on VOD beginning Friday, Oct. 18), which breathes new and interesting life into the tired zombie subgenre.

Ethan (Douglas Smith) and his girlfriend Emma (Kimberly-Sue Murray) are struggling to survive in the wake of a global pandemic wherein nature strikes back against humanity by parasitically infecting people transforming them into undead plant-humanoids.

Somehow Ethan and Emma get separated and he gets amnesia in the process. Ethan doesn’t remember much, but he has memories of Emma and is in search for her. Taking Ethan under her wing is badass survivalist Mae (Carrie-Anne Moss). She’s got arms, crops and a house and is more than happy to share her bounty with the young man. She’s less welcoming when outlier Tom (Jonathan Cherry) shows up uninvited to her homestead.

The picture flashes back and forth in time. We’re treated to a scene of Ethan and Emma fatefully meeting farmer Kai (Frank Grillo), his wife Sara (Sari Mercer) and their daughter Caroline (Palmer Tastad).

“Die Alone” is written and directed by “Wolfcop” filmmaker Lowell Dean. He and his crew shot the film in Regina, Saskatchewan and were rewarded with plenty of pretty scenery. The makeup effects are awfully impressive on what I assume was a limited budget and result in imagery I haven’t seen before. Kudos to makeup effects artists Emersen Ziffle, Werner Pretorius, Erin Peters, Jillian Demaer and Leah Brock Acuña on a job well done!

Acting-wise I’d say Moss is the MVP and she gets the most interesting notes to play. Casting Moss in a story concerning a man with amnesia is also an astute movie after her turn in “Memento.” There are montages depicting Ethan and Emma’s relationship in normal times that are hella hokey and come off as amateurish and that’s my biggest complaint. The third act is a doozy that elevates everything that precedes it and the film is strangely and surprisingly romantic. The repeated and welcome usage of Tommy James & the Shondells’ “Crimson and Clover” helps drive these overtures home.

“Die Alone” recently won the Midnight X-Treme People’s Choice Award the 57th Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia … flaws and all I can see why.

