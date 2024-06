In this week's show, Joe and Chris yap about "50/50" and other movies about diseases, which tend to fall either into romance or apocalyptic genres. These sorts of films are either life-affirming, as in the case of "Terms of Endearment" or "Love Story," or are grim and/or nihilistic explorations of the potential death of all humankind.

Now presented with certified disease-free audio!

Podcast Powered By Podbean