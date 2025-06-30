Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado is scheduled to be released simultaneously on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ on July 2.

“You can’t measure a treasure by what’s inside the chest—it’s the journey to reach it that reveals its true worth.”

Unfortunately, in the case of “Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado,” the journey is short, the map is simple, and the treasure? Not exactly glittering gold.

This direct-to-streaming sequel to “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” trades the big-screen charm of its predecessor for a more modest, made-for-TV feel. The good news? You won’t have to trek to a theater to watch it. The bad news? You might wish the adventure had a few more thrills.

It’s a safe, sunny adventure for little explorers, but grown-ups might want to pack a nap.

Based on the Nickelodeon show “Dora the Explorer” – which taught preschoolers how to shout at a TV screen during long pauses – this movie trades educational learning for a 90-minute babysitter for the kids. It’s good to distract kids for a little while, but it’s not quite appointment viewing. You can find this on the streaming app Paramount+ starting on July 2.

In this standalone sequel, teenage explorer Dora Márquez (Samantha Lorraine) teams up with her cousin Diego (Jacob Rodriguez), tech-savvy Naiya (Mariana Garzón Toro), and her loyal monkey Boots (voiced by Gabriel Iglesias) to uncover the mythical treasure of Sol Dorado hidden deep in the Amazon. Along the way, they must outwit a group of mercenaries led by the mysterious Camila (Daniella Pineda), who seeks the treasure’s power for her own gain. It’s not required at all to have seen the first one and there’s really no connective tissue.

Samantha Lorraine brings a fresh, earnest charm to Dora and the jungle setting is lush and colorful. Gabriel Iglesias voicing Boots adds a layer of humor that younger audiences will appreciate. Unfortunately, the plot is as predictable as a map with only one path. The characters are underdeveloped, the action sequences aren’t impressive, and the jokes often fall flat. The script could have used a punch-up to add more wit.

The 2019 film, “Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado” had a self-aware tone, thanks in part to Isabela Merced’s charismatic performance, and that added a lot more humor. This sequel plays it safer, avoiding the quirky, meta jokes that made the first film surprisingly enjoyable for adults.

If you’re digging for cinematic treasure, this might not be the gold you’re after. “Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado” is a harmless jungle adventure that kids will likely enjoy for its colorful visuals, talking animals, and simple story. It’s a kid-sized “Tomb Raider” without the edge, or an “Indiana Jones” without the cinematic gravitas. More of a gentle hike than a thrilling expedition.

