“A New Era” embraces fans with its trademark traditions –majestic countrysides, glamorous wardrobes, and extravagant parties.

Polish the silver, prepare the guest rooms, and summons Mr. Carson from retirement; Downton Abbey is expecting visitors!

Writer Julian Fellowes triumphs again with the second follow-up film to the global phenomenon series about the Crawley family and their servants. "A New Era" welcomes us back to the romance and beauty that is Downton Abbey. The familiar setting picks up in 1929 with the wedding of Tom and Lucy, a few months after the previous film's events.

The family learns that Violet, the matriarch of the Crawley family, has inherited a villa in the south of France from a mysterious gentleman. While Mary stays at Downton to oversee family matters, Mr. Carson accompanies the rest of the family to France. Their glitzy adventure sets the stage for a scandal as secrets are unveiled that may impact the family forever. As details emerge from Violet's past, Lord Grantham considers his love for family and the legacy of Downton.

Meanwhile, Lady Mary busies herself with household affairs while her husband is away chasing his love of cars. Considerable roof repairs motivate her to accept a financial offer from a film crew to use Downton as a location for their silent film "The Gambler." The staff's eagerness to meet and mingle with big-screen stars becomes problematic for Mr. Barrow, Miss Patmore, and Mrs. Hughes, who attempt to keep operations running as usual.

The film’s leading man and lady temporarily relocate to Downton during filming causing theatrics in front of the camera and behind the scenes. Mary unexpectantly becomes part of film production, stationing her more often than not in the company of its handsome director.

Molesley is delighted to assist with dialogue when the decision is made to turn the film into a "talkie" and finds an undiscovered talent on set that impresses even Lady Mary.

Director Simon Curtis slips the audience between locations with ease, integrating the gossip and on-set drama at Downton with family escapades in the south of France. Downton Abbey proves one of the finest ensemble casts in period drama history, playing their storylines with the same spirit and grace as the original series.

"A New Era" uncovers a fresh chapter of the Downton Abbey dynasty, the meaning of family, and our commitments to those we love. At its core, the film makes a valuable distinction between bloodlines and family; one we inherit, the other we choose.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is now available in theaters only.

