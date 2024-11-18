“Dune: Prophecy” begins by letting us know this addition to the canon will be taking place thousands of years before the events of Dune. This immediately left me feeling hopeful, and excited, about the path this prequel series appears to be taking. Situating the plot thousands of years in the past instantly allows it to exist apart from the original story it’s based on, despite their canonical connection. Throughout episode one, “The Hidden Hand”, it becomes clear that the ability to stand on its own, rather than attempting to capitalize on the success of its predecessor, will be one of the biggest strengths for “Dune: Prophecy”.

At the start of the episode, we are introduced to Valya Harkonnen who, so far, seems to be serving as our main character for the season. The last name Harkonnen immediately identifies her as an ancestor of the sworn enemy of the Atreides family. Shifting the narrative focus on to a character the audience will automatically perceive as an antagonist, is another clever way for “Dune: Prophecy” to separate itself from the original.

Approaching ideas and concepts that have already been presented from an opposing point of view provides the show with enough space to create and set a different tone. This also expands the narrative framework for developing complex characters that challenge the audience’s established beliefs and casts a different light on future events. One of the major places I already see this approach being taken is with the characterization of the “Sisterhood” presented within the first episode.

“The Sisterhood” is the likely precursor to the all-female Bene Gesserit organization introduced in Dune. They are a secretive and exclusive society that consists of women with special abilities some refer to as witchcraft. “The Sisterhood” recruit and train other eligible young women to use and hone these special abilities. Over the centuries, these organizations have used their capabilities to strategically place themselves in positions of power that can maneuver the hierarchy to accomplish their own ends.

The appeal of approaching this new addition to the canon from an opposing perspective is heightened by the fact that we didn’t spend much time with the Bene Gesserit in the original movies. Which ultimately created a desire for a closer look at the inner workings of a previously introduced secretive society. The individual women, or “Truth Sayers” as they’re called, outwardly appear to be working for opposing political leaders. However, “The Sisterhood” manipulates the established framework by secretly ensuring their true plans are carried out successfully.

The nature of the prequels has me curious as to how the writers plan to connect certain dots moving forward. For example, I wonder how they plan to navigate explaining the transition of “The Sisterhood” into the Bene Gesserit? And what role does the Harkonen family play in that transition?

Although we’re only at the beginning of season one, I would say that the casting is pretty well done. This is mostly due to the fact that the show doesn’t need to recast any characters we’ve already met. However, the cast chosen does an excellent job establishing the tone being set from the vantage point of their individual characters.

Overall, I was pleasantly surprised by the strength of the “Dune: Prophecy” pilot. I definitely went into it expecting a clunky, half-hearted attempt at a prequel narrative accompanied by a barrage of call backs and winks to Dune. Instead, I received a very compelling first episode that didn’t require any previous knowledge of what came before it. This not only makes the show worthwhile for new audiences, but also allows those who are familiar with Dune to enjoy something new without needing to remember all of the previously established lore.