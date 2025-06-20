Buckle up for warp-speed feels: Pixar’s “Elio” propels you with equal parts cosmic wonder and genuine warmth

Co-directed by Domee Shi, Madeline Sharafian and Adrian Molina (the latter the director of “Coco”), “Elio” centers on a tween daydreamer who doesn’t quite fit in. While it doesn’t quite outshine the emotional fireworks of “Inside Out 2,” it still soars higher than recent Pixar outings, proving that even in a galaxy of sequels, original storytelling still has lift-off.

Eleven-year-old Elio Solis (voiced by Yonas Kibreab) is grieving the loss of his parents and struggling to live with his aunt, Major Olga Solis (Zoe Saldaña), who set aside her own astronaut ambitions to raise him on an Air Force base. Curious and aching to belong, Elio constructs homemade transmitters and carves messages in the sand, begging for extraterrestrial company. His strange tendencies attract bullies and confounds his aunt who just wants to connect with him. His wish comes true when the intergalactic council known as the Communiverse mistakes his transmissions for Earth’s official RSVP and beams him aboard their outer space embassy.

Suddenly in a colorful crowd of alien lifeforms, Elio encounters the aggressive warlord Lord Grigon (Brad Garrett) and his gentle worm-like son, Glordon (Remy Edgerly). When Grigon threatens to vaporize the council over a perceived slight, Elio, our accidental ambassador, volunteers to broker peace. Along the way, Elio learns that Earth isn’t as bad as he thinks it is and vows to give life with his aunt another shot.

Elio’s originality gives it a gravitational edge over recent misfires. It charts more genuine territory than fellow astronaut adventure, “Lightyear”, the teen-transformation flick, “Turning Red,” the formulaic magical quest, “Onward,” and the watery love story, “Elemental.”

Since 2020, Pixar has released eight full-length movies (probably too many to be honest), including “Elio,” and I think “Inside Out 2” is the only one to truly garner both commercial and critical success.

Over the last five years, “Soul” and “Luca” remain personal recent Pixar favorites of mine. They’re rich, introspective gems that landed on streaming with mixed kid-appeal, but “Elio” is theatrical rocket fuel for all ages. “Elio” will have more appeal from a “intellectual property” perspective (nobody is going on a “Soul” or “Luca” ride at a theme park). At the same time, I am not sure “Elio” will sell a million sets of kids’ pajamas, but kids should really like it. I’m not sure if this one will be forgettable after a number of years or whether it’s popularity will grow on streaming (like select Disney/Pixar movies have). My guess is parents might end up watching this one 3 or 4 times with kids. Maybe not the hundreds of times we’ve all had to see “Frozen” or “Moana,” but a large improvement over some recent one-viewing-and-done flops.

You could make a solid case that “Elio” is Pixar’s best original screenplay since 2017’s “Coco.” But that says more about the animation studio’s recent creative drought.

Standing out among the voice actors is Pixar regular Brad Garrett (previously in “A Bug’s Life,” “Finding Nemo” and “Ratatouille” — not to mention Disney animation hit “Tangled”). He chews interstellar scenery as Lord Grigon and he was a delight to listen to.

My six-year-old daughter, Madeline, who’s been over the moon about planets for a while now, gave “Elio” two thumbs up. “Elio” hits emotional escape velocity, underscoring the core message: it’s OK to feel alienated. Your uniqueness helps you find your place in the stars.