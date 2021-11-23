It’s not always easy being part of a family. And as a wise man once said, you should not to compare yourself with others whom you perceive to be superior to yourself.

Never has this been truer than in the case of Mirabel Madrigal, our protagonist in the latest Disney release, “Encanto.” Her family is full of people who’ve been granted magical powers and a living house they call “Casita” by a special miracle in the form of an enchanted candle. With a flame that’s supposed to remain lit forever, this powerful miracle is a great blessing for this family.

This candle was bestowed upon them in their darkest hour, when their grandmother found herself all alone with her triplet babies in the middle of a strange land. From this candle, a special magic flowed, and their special house was born. As their family grew and expanded, a village of people formed around their home. The people of their village are aided by this family by means of their special gifts and protection granted to them by the magical candle.

The magic bestowed to the Madrigal family is just as unique as the characters of this movie. From super strength to making beautiful flowers bloom out of thin air, the members of this family are special in their own unique way.

Unfortunately, upon her time, Mirabel received no special gift. No one in her family, not even her grandmother, the matriarch and keeper of their most precious possession, their magic candle, knows the reason for this strange happening. But no matter the reason, our protagonist has it difficult to say the least.

As the only non-gifted child, Mirabel feels completely out of place amongst her magical family, even though they love her immensely. For as long as she can remember, Mirabel has always tried to prove to herself that she is just as special as anybody else in her family, but nothing seems to work. But one day, on the day where her youngest cousin, Antonio, is blessed with his special powers, she sees strange things happening around her.

Out of nowhere, large cracks began creeping through the walls and floors of their enchanted house, and their enchanted candle that’s supposed to keep alit forever almost goes out. But just before she can show these strange happenings to her family, they vanish from sight.

However, these occurrences do not cease, but rather, grow stranger. As the only non-magical child, it will come down to Mirabel to save her family’s house and magical gifts before they disappear forever.

As audiences explore the magical world within “Encanto,” they shall be led down a road of melodious music and unexpected surprises. Through the movie’s interesting songs, we shall see new sides of these characters as they show their inner selves as well as the depths of their magical powers.

“Encanto” is one of Disney’s most enchanting cinematic masterpieces. Combining the classical journey of self-discovery with the wondrous theme of magic, this movie is fun for the whole family.

