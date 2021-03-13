If you're a movie lover, you're in for a lot of wonderful films this year. From superheroes to tales from the past, 2021 will surely go down in movie history.

Of all these wondrous titles for upcoming releases, the one which captures my attention the most is “Eternals.” Taking place after the events of “Avenger’s Endgame,” this MCU movie revolves around a superhero team of powerful, otherworldly beings known as the Eternals.

Hiding among humans for millennia, they have shaped the world. Originally living separately, they are brought back together following a tragedy. Rejoining once again as a team, they protect the Earth and its people from their ancient enemies and counterparts, the Deviants.

In the expanding realm of the Marvel Universe, this movie should stand out from the others. Not only does it revolve around a new team of superheroes, but it will also be the first film to feature a married LGBTQ superhero. This character will push LGBTQ representation to new frontiers. In addition to LGBTQ people, physically disabled people will also be represented as one of the heroes is deaf.

The director of Eternals is Chloé Zhao, who released another movie in 2020 called “Nomadland,” which is currently an Oscar favorite for when nominations come out on Monday.

To add even more excitement, this new movie brings famous actors to a new light as legendary heroes. Actors included in this film are Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington, and Gemma Chan. All of you who are fans of these actors are in for a great new adventure as you follow them in their newest film.

Here’s a few of the other films on the docket this year I’m most looking forward to:

May

7: Black Widow

21: Free Guy

28: Cruella

June

4: Vivo

18: Luca

July

9: Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings

16: Space Jam: A New Legacy

16: Cinderella

30: Jungle Cruise

September

17: Death on the Nile

October

1: Dune

November

5: Eternals

19: A Boy Called Christmas

24: Encanto