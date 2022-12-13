The Indiana Film Journalists Association (IFJA) has announced nominees for its forthcoming 2022 awards, with winners to be revealed on Monday, Dec. 19.

The multiversal odyssey Everything Everywhere All At Once leads all films with 12 total nominations. The Northman received 11 nominations, while After Yang took 10 nominations and RRR earned nine nominations.

Among individual nominees, Happening director/co-writer Audrey Diwan, performer Colin Farrell (After Yang, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Batman), Aftersun writer/director Charlotte Wells, and After Yang writer, director and editor Kogonada each received three nominations.

The IFJA is pleased to announce that its lead and supporting performance awards are now gender-neutral. The organization has also added the following new categories this year: Best Editing, Best Cinematography and Best Stunt/Movement Choreography.

As has been its practice, the IFJA considers films on a chronological calendar, determined by when screening /screeners are made available to all its voting members.

The IFJA will determine a winner and runner-up in all categories other than the Edward Johnson-Ott Hoosier Award. As a special award honoring a film or filmmaker with a strong Indiana connection, only the winner is revealed. Nominees for this award are also not released in advance.

In addition to Best Film and Runner-Up, the IFJA also will release an overall Top 10, with eight other honored films listed alphabetically.

Nominees are listed below in alphabetical order:

BEST FILM

After Yang

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Ambulance

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Batman

Decision to Leave

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Halloween Ends

Happening

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

The Northman

RRR

TÁR

Till

Top Gun: Maverick

The Whale

Women Talking

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

All Quiet on the Western Front

Broker

Decision to Leave

EO

Happening

Hit the Road

RRR

You Won’t Be Alone

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood

The Bad Guys

The House

Mad God

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Turning Red

Wendell & Wild

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Aftershock

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Bad Axe

Chop & Steele

Fire of Love

I Didn’t See You There

Navalny

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Alex Garland, Men

Todd Field, TÁR

John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal

Jeong Seo-kyong and Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave

Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch, On the Count of Three

Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Cooper Raiff, Cha Cha Real Smooth

Seth Reiss (screenplay) and WIll Tracy (screenplay / story), The Menu

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Ti West, X

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Noah Baumbach, White Noise

Dean Fleischer Camp (screenplay / story), Jenny Slate (screenplay / story), Nick Paley (screenplay / story) and Elisabeth Holm (story), Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale

Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

David Kajganich, Bones and All

Kogonada, After Yang

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp and Chinonye Chukwu, Till

Marcia Romano and Audrey Diwan, Happening

Sjón and Robert Eggers, The Northman

BEST DIRECTOR

Darren Aronofsky, The Whale

Michael Bay, Ambulance

Dean Fleischer Camp, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Audrey Diwan, Happening

Robert Eggers, The Northman

Todd Field, TÁR

Alex Garland, Men

Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Kogonada, After Yang

Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave

Jordan Peele, Nope

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

S.S. Rajamouli, RRR

Matt Reeves, The Batman

Steven Soderbergh, KIMI

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Ti West, X

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

John Boyega, Breaking

Jessie Buckley, Men

Austin Butler, Elvis

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Colin Farrell, After Yang

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Mia Goth, Pearl

Mia Goth, X

Jake Gyllenhaal, Ambulance

Rebecca Hall, Resurrection

Caleb Landry Jones, Nitram

Rory Kinnear, Men

Zoë Kravitz, KIMI

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal

Florence Pugh, The Wonder

N.T. Rama Rao, Jr., RRR

Adam Sandler, Hustle

Alexander Skarsgård, The Northman

Ram Charan Teja, RRR

Anamaria Vartolomei, Happening

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE

Christopher Abbott, On the Count of Three

Jessie Buckley, Women Talking

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Frankie Corio, Aftersun

Essie Davis, Nitram

Judy Davis, Nitram

Colin Farrell, The Batman

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dakota Johnson, Cha Cha Real Smooth

Nicole Kidman, The Northman

Lashana Lynch, The Woman King

Thuso Mbedu, The Woman King

Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Justin H. Min, After Yang

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tim Roth, Resurrection

Sadie Sink, The Whale

David Howard Thornton, Terrifier 2

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

BEST VOCAL / MOTION-CAPTURE PERFORMANCE

Richard Ayoade, The Bad Guys

David Bradley, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Rosalie Chiang, Turning Red

James Hong, Wendell & Wild

Marc Maron, The Bad Guys

Isabella Rossellini, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

J.K. Simmons, Glorious

Jenny Slate, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Christoph Waltz, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

BEST ENSEMBLE ACTING

After Yang

Broker

The Duke

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Flux Gourmet

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Hit the Road

The Northman

Soft & Quiet

What We Do Next

The Woman King

Women Talking

BEST MUSICAL SCORE

Michael Abels, Nope

Lorne Balfe, Ambulance

Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury, Men

Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front

Terence Blanchard, The Woman King

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Robin Carolan and Sebastian Gainsborough, The Northman

Dan Deacon, Hustle

Disasterpeace, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Danny Elfman, White Noise

Michael Giacchino, The Batman

Ludwig Göransson, Turning Red

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Jo Yeong-wook, Decision to Leave

Nathan Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

M.M. Keeravani, RRR

Cliff Martinez, KIMI

Aska Matsumiya and Ryuichi Sakamoto, After Yang

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Bones and All

Rob Simonsen, The Whale

Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All At Once

John Williams, The Fabelmans

BEST EDITING

Doug Brandt, Pietro Scalia and Calvin Wimmer, Ambulance

Tom Costain, Brian Robinson and Keiko Deguchi, Hustle

Louise Ford, The Northman

Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick

Michael Kahn and Sarah Broshar, The Fabelmans

Kim Sang-bum, Decision to Leave

Kogonada, After Yang

Blair McClendon, Aftersun

Joe Murphy, Barbarian

Akkineni Sreekar Prasad, RRR

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Steven Soderbergh, KIMI

Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond, Elvis

Monika Willi, TÁR

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Jarin Blaschke, The Northman

Matias Boucard, Athena

Russell Carpenter, Avatar: The Way of Water

Roberto De Angelis, Ambulance

Michal Dymek, EO

Greig Fraser, The Batman

James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front

Rob Hardy, Men

Florian Hoffmeister, TÁR

Janusz Kaminski, The Fabelmans

Arseni Khatchaturan, Bones and All

Kim Ji-yong, Decision to Leave

KK Senthil Kumar, RRR

Matthew Libatique, Don’t Worry Darling

Benjamin Loeb, After Yang

Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick

Larkin Seiple, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Laurent Tangy, Happening

Hoyte Van Hoytema, Nope

Mandy Walker, Elvis

BEST STUNT / MOVEMENT CHOREOGRAPHY

Robert Alonzo (supervising stunt coordinator) and Daniel Arrias (fight co-coordinator / trainer), The Batman

Jón Viðar Arnþórsson (stunt coordinator) and C.C. Smiff (stunt coordinator), The Northman

Vicky Arora (action design and weapons trainer / stunt coordinator) and Raicho Vasilev (fight choreographer / stunt coordinator), and Prem Rakshith (dance choreographer), RRR

Timothy Eulich (stunt coordinator), Andy Le (fight choreographer) and Brian Le (fight choreographer), Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mike Gunther (stunt coordinator), Ambulance

Daniel Hernandez (stunt coordinator / fight coordinator), Grant Powell (stunt coordinator), and Jénel Stevens (fight choreographer), The Woman King

Kevin LaRosa, Jr. (aerial coordinator) and Casey O’Neill (stunt coordinator), Top Gun: Maverick

Steven McMichael (stunt coordinator), Prey

David Neumann (movement / dance choreographer), White Noise

Celia Rowlson-Hall (dance choreographer), After Yang

BREAKOUT OF THE YEAR

Hanna Bergholm (director), Hatching

Jerrod Carmichael (director / performer), On the Count of Three

Frankie Corio (performer), Aftersun

Beth de Araújo (writer-director), Soft & Quiet

Mariama Diallo (writer-director), Master

Audrey Diwan (director / co-writer), Happening

John Patton Ford (writer-director), Emily the Criminal

Amber Midthunder (performer), Prey

Nick Richey (writer-director), 1-800-HOT-NITE

Jane Schoenbrun (writer-director), We’re All Going to the World’s Fair

Domee Shi (director / co-writer), Turning Red

Charlotte Wells (writer-director), Aftersun

Dallas Dupree Young (performer), 1-800-HOT-NITE

ORIGINAL VISION

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Flux Gourmet

Glorious

The House

Mad God

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

The Northman

Strawberry Mansion

We’re All Going to the World’s Fair

About IFJA: The Indiana Film Journalists Association was established in 2009 to celebrate cinema and promote quality film criticism in the Hoosier State. To be eligible, a film must have had a general release on any platform during the current calendar year, screened to IFJA critics in advance of a following year general release date, or play in a major Indiana film festival.

http://indianafilmjournalists.com