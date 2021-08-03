This video is part of our free content available to everyone. Please consider supporting Film Yap with a modest paid subscription to enjoy everything we publish plus exclusive opportunities.

I enjoyed a nice 20-minute Zoom conversation with former Indiana Pacer Jermaine O’Neal ahead of the new documentary “Untold: Malice at the Palace” which comes out on Aug. 10 on Netflix. He was very candid and a great interview.

If you missed my review of the movie, check it out here and enjoy the interview.

