Revealing interview with Jermaine O'Neal
Former Pacers All-Star tells his side of the infamous brawl ahead of the new Netflix documentary on Aug. 10
I enjoyed a nice 20-minute Zoom conversation with former Indiana Pacer Jermaine O’Neal ahead of the new documentary “Untold: Malice at the Palace” which comes out on Aug. 10 on Netflix. He was very candid and a great interview.
If you missed my review of the movie, check it out here and enjoy the interview.
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:
