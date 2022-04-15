Once again, we dive into the enthralling wizard world of Fantastic Beasts. Full of mesmerizing magic, amazing magical creatures, and wondrous places, “The Secrets of Dumbledore” is a must-watch to say the least. A combination of funny, mysterious, dark, and exciting, enjoyment is sure to be found from start to finish as you move through this wondrous cinematic masterpiece.

As one follows the story of the film, one shall find that in addition to our usual characters, they shall be introduced to new faces, such as Eulalie Hicks (Jessica Williams), a professor from Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Aberforth Dumbledore (Richard Coyle), the brother of Albus Dumbledore, and other famous wizards and witches high in the wizard world.

This movie serves as a beacon of hope to the LGBTQ community, for it sheds light on past the relationship between Dumbledore and Grindelwald. The chemistry between the two is incredible as they share scenes of interaction. Whether civil or violent, it’s plain to see that these two have a powerful connection on multiple levels. Even though this film is out, we have not heard the end of their relationship.

Let no amount of negative reviews or controversy cloud your judgement. And to all those who criticize this series, be silenced. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” is a cinematic experience to be enjoyed by all. If answers to questions left by “Crimes of Grindelwald” and a cinematic adventure to be remembered is what you seek, make your way to a theater.