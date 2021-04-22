Will this be the lowest-rated Oscars telecast ever? Frankly, I don't care if it is.

Hurrah to the studios and filmmakers who still put their movies out in 2020 despite pandemic and shutdown and death and mayhem. Raspberries to those who fled the scene, endangering the entire industry because they didn't want to take a write-down on their flicks.

We needed the movies more than ever last year, not just as an escape or entertainment but to put a mirror up to our collective faces and stare at the blemishes there. Not everyone liked what they saw, nor should they.

So the Academy Awards nominees for last year are bereft of the big-budget blockbusters, superhero flicks, fast cars and slick spies, CGI showpieces and other high-profile flicks we're used to. But those movies also tend not to contend for the Oscars other than in some of the technical categories, so it won't really have much impact on who wins.

But it's likely that TV audiences won't tune in because their favorites aren't represented. Overall I think the quality of films up for contention is about what we'd see in a typical year, or at most a half-step below.

For those who love cinema, there was plenty to celebrate. As is often the case, my favorite films -- "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," "Mank," "Wolfwalkers" and "Emma" were my first ranked four -- have not fared very well during the awards season. My fifth, "Nomadland," seems poised for a good showing, including an odds-on favorite to win Best Picture. I'll take it.



So let's get to my annual picks and predictions for the Oscars. As always, I provide my prediction of who will win, and my pick of who I think should win. And, in an act of pure puckishness, I cross out the names of some nominees who I deem undeserving and replace them with better candidates -- the dreaded "Chris Cross."



Best Picture



The Nominees:

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7



The Chatter: "Nomadland" has led the way for most of the awards season, and for good reason. It's a film of immense stillness and confidence, with another quietly spectacular performance for Frances McDormand. The title of filmdom's "greatest living actor" is unofficial and arbitrary, but for my money the mantle has passed from Meryl Streep to her.

Writer/director Chloé Zhao, in just her third feature film, has reached the heights of Hollywood filmmaking, and seems poised for a long and fruitful career.

"Mank," an early favorite, has fallen badly, dismissed as stodgy old-school Hollywood filmmaking. (I'm stodgy and old-school, so I loved it.) "Promising Young Woman" has made a late charge, and though I'm not a fan of the movie I respect its audacity and originality. It appears to be the main stalking horse.

"Judas and the Black Messiah" has a chance as the film that best represented unrest about racial injustice happening around us. But I wouldn't be surprised if "The Trial of the Chicago 7" sneaks in. It's an "actor's movie," and they make up the biggest voting branch.



Prediction: "Nomadland"



Pick: "Mank"



Chris Cross: Nothing on the list of nominees I disliked, though I'll take "Emma," "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and "The Personal History of David Copperfield" over "Minari," "Sound of Metal" or "Woman."





Best Actress



The Nominees:

Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"



The Chatter: This has been the hottest race of the awards season, with McDormand, Davis and Mulligan trading blows during the preliminary award contest. Davis won at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, so I think she's going to overtake McDormand, one past Oscar winner against another. The Oscars often give Best Actress to a film that wasn't even nominated for Best Picture, so there's much precedent for a Davis win. Mulligan will have her day.



Prediction: Davis



Pick: McDormand



Chris Cross: Let's kick Kirby to the curb in place of the captivating Anya Taylor-Joy from "Emma."





Best Actor



The Nominees:

Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

Gary Oldman, "Mank"

Steven Yeun, "Minari"



The Chatter: Fairly weak field this year. Boseman appears to be the sentimental favorite, and it's the Academy's last chance to honor the late icon. Wisely, they chose not to do it for the awful "Da 5 Bloods."

Hopkins and Oldman are past winners collecting more laurels just by being nominated. I thought Yeun was rather flat in a movie where the female characters outshone him. Ahmed was terrific in a tiny movie few people saw; as they say, "the nomination is his award."



Prediction: Boseman



Pick: Oldman



Chris Cross: I'll once again defend the much-ridiculed "The Call of the Wild" because it has one of Harrison Ford's best performances. Really. Go check it out, the CGI dog isn't as bad as they say. Goodbye, Yeun.





Best Supporting Actress

The Nominees:

Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman, "The Father"

Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"

Yuh-Jung Youn, "Minari"



The Chatter: Really solid list, apart of the head-scratcher of Bakalova for the barely-watchable "Borat" sequel. Close, nominated a million times without winning, has a shot but Youn would see to be the favorite in a battle of the grandmas. I was very happy to see Seyfried make the list in a career-changing performance. Colman wowed me way more in "The Father" than she did for her best actress win (really a supporting) for "The Favourite."



Prediction: Youn



Pick: Close



Chris Cross: Nix to Bakalova and yay to Lily Collins in "Mank."







Best Supporting Actor



The Nominees:

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah



The Chatter: Typically one of the most competitive categories, rather limp this year. On the one hand, I'm thrilled that LaKeith Stanfield, one my favorite young film actors, got his first Oscar nomination. On the other, it's in the supporting category even though he's clearly the lead of "Judas." Worst, he'll compete against co-star Daniel Kaluuya, who appears poised to win. I can't even pick him because it's such an egregious example of category-hopping.



Sacha Baron Cohen was fine in a movie that's basically just a series of characters delivering speeches to each other. Raci is a strange pick, an unknown actor in a not particularly interesting role. Strange we're not hearing pushback about the two hearing actor playing deaf characters both getting nominated. Odom was fine but I thought Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X was the standout of "Miami."



Prediction: Kaluuya



Pick: Kaluuya



Chris Cross: Can't hear you Raci, talk less Cohen, wrong guy Odom. Instead let's invite Caleb Landry Jones from "The Outpost," Ben-Adir and Peter Capaldi for "The Personal History of David Copperfield."

Best Original Screenplay



The Nominees:

"Judas and the Black Messiah," Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas & Kenny Lucas

"Minari," Lee Isaac Chung

"Promising Young Woman," Emerald Fennell

"Sound of Metal," Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder & Darius Marder

"The Trial of the Chicago 7," Aaron Sorkin



The Chatter: I would bet Fennell will win here, because the Academy loves to dole out screenwriting awards as consolation prizes or encouragement for up-and-coming filmmakers.

I still can't believe David Fincher's "Mank," based on a screenplay written 20 years earlier by his deceased dad, Jack, was ignored. I guess screenwriters really don't get any credit.



Prediction: "Promising Young Woman"



Pick: "Judas and the Black Messiah"



Chris Cross: I'll replace "Trial" with "Emma" and "Woman" with "The Personal History of David Copperfield," two lovely, vibrant adaptations of musty old British novels. Plus "Mank" for "Minari."



Best Adapted Screenplay



The Nominees:

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja & Dan Swimer

"The Father," Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller

"Nomadland," Chloé Zhao

"One Night in Miami," Kemp Powers

"The White Tiger," Ramin Bahrani



The Chatter: What the hell is up with the Borat love? It was so long and so not funny. Plus it has too many screenwriters to be taken seriously. But it tweaked the right politicians, so I guess it's golden.

Ironically, "Nomadland" is the favorite even though it seems like such an original, distinctive vision. Chloé Zhao came up with a fantastic character from a nonfiction book about modern nomads. The only other film that has a shot is "One Night in Miami."



Prediction: "Nomadland"



Pick: "Nomadland"



Chris Cross: Kaput, "Borat." Hooray, "The Outpost."



Best Director

The Nominees:

Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round"

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

David Fincher, "Mank"

Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"

Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"



The Chatter: Zhao looks to be as close to a lock as any contest this year, and deservedly so. A lot of people were surprised by Vinterberg making it onto the list, including me.



Prediction:Chloé Zhao



Pick:Chloé Zhao



Chris Cross: I'll keep Fincher and Zhao and say goodbye to the rest. Instead let's laud George C. Wolfe for "Ma Rainey," Autumn de Wilde for "Emma" and Regina King for "One Night in Miami."



Best Documentary Feature



The Nominees:

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time



The Chatter: A strong year for docs but oddly none of my favorites, such as "Desert One," made the list. "Collective" was by far the best of this bunch.



Prediction: "Collective"



Pick: "Collective"



Chris Cross: I'll take "The Painter and the Thief" and "Desert One" over "Time" and "The Mole Agent," which was pleasant but is basically a documentary about making this documentary.





Best Documentary Short

The Nominees:

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha



The Chatter: Alas, I did not get to see any of the doc shorts this year, just ran out of time.



Prediction: “A Love Song for Latasha”



Best Animated Feature

The Nominees:

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers



The Chatter: We may be getting close to thinking about putting this category out of its misery. Instead of eliciting a wave of terrific animation, it's led to a lot of perfectly serviceable movies getting Oscar nominations. The Disney/Pixar film usually wins, though the Irish-produced "Wolfwalkers" is vastly superior.



Prediction:“Soul”



Pick: "Wolfwalkers"



Chris Cross:"Onward" and "Shaun the Sheep" don't deserve to be here, but I don't have anything to replace them with.





Best Animated Short

The Nominees:

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People



The Chatter: Disney/Pixar always wins... so that means “Burrow.”



Prediction: "Burrow"



Pick: "If Anything Happens I Love You"





Best Live Action Short



The Nominees:

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye



The Chatter: TERRIFIC slate of shorts this year.



Prediction: "Two Distant Strangers"



Pick: "Two Distant Strangers"





Best International Feature

The Nominees:

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?



The Chatter: I didn't see enough of these, but "Collective" was terrific. Since "Another Round" also scored a director nomination, it would seem to have an edge.



Prediction: "Another Round"



Pick: "Collective"



Best Cinematography

The Nominees:

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7



Prediction: "Mank"



Pick: "Nomadland"



Best Film Editing

The Nominees:

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7



Prediction: "Sound of Metal"



Pick: “The Father”





Best Sound

The Nominees:

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Sound of Metal

Soul



The Chatter: The Academy has combined the categories of Sound Editing and Sound Mixing into a single award, mostly to avoid confusion because nobody really understood the difference, even the Academy voters. It makes sense although the two are really entirely different crafts done by separate teams. Obviously the movie all about aural loss and dissonance is the standout.



Prediction: "Sound of Metal"



Pick: "Sound of Metal"



Best Production Design

The Nominees:

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet



Prediction: “Mank"



Pick: “Mank"





Best Original Score

The Nominees:

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul



Prediction: “Soul”



Pick: “Soul”





Best Song

The Nominees:

“Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah

“lo Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami

“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7



Prediction: “Speak Now”



Pick: “Husavik”





Best Makeup and Hair

The Nominees:

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio



Prediction: "Ma Rainey"



Pick: "Ma Rainey"





Best Costume Design

The Nominees:

Emma

Mank

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mulan

Pinocchio



Prediction: "Ma Rainey"



Pick: "Emma"





Best Visual Effects

The Nominees:

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet



The Chatter: God help us, "Tenet" is going to win more Oscars than "Mank."



Prediction: "Tenet"



Pick: “The Midnight Sky”