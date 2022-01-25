Movie lovers, Film Yap is partnering with Kan-Kan Cinema! Purchase a subscription through this link to get 20% off, and part of the proceeds will go to Kan-Kan Cinema!

You'll get terrific local movie reviews, commentaries, podcasts and more delivered straight to your email inbox, along with ticket and Blu-ray giveaways and other exclusive opportunities! All while supporting one of Indiana’s most vibrant independent cinemas!

Follow this link to support Kan-Kan Cinema AND Film Yap:

Get 20% off forever