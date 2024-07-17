Just hear me out before I say what I'm about to say. I think “Forrest Gump” is one of the most overrated movies ever.

I know, I know, I know…

Before you start heading to the comment section to leave hate mail, let me explain.

Do I like the film? Yes. But do I love it? No. “Forrest Gump” is one of those popular feel-good films people hype up simply because it has Tom Hanks.

I get it. It’s heartwarming and has a lot of memorable quotes, characters and scenes that make it an unforgettable film.

But with that being said, I do believe there are many better Tom Hanks films and alternatives.

So today, I'm going to talk about why your favorite American film isn't as great as you may think it is, but I promise I will suggest better movies with even better stories.

Overplayed

Maybe I’m biased, but growing up as a kid, “Forrest Gump” was always playing. I thought that as I got older, I might appreciate it more, but to this day, I skip by it every time.

I feel like I no longer care for it as much, and the aura it once had has left.

Scenes like Bubba's death and Forrest becoming a father still get me. The whole chasing the American Dream and facing adversity in life is still captivating.

But all this appreciation has worn off because of how much “Forrest Gump” has been shoved down my throat.

It reminds me of how I feel about pop songs — I love them at first, but after the 100th listen, you're over it.

So, to sum this up, I’m over “Forrest Gump” and ready for another adventure.

Tom has better movies…

I’ll be honest, I’m not the biggest Tom Hanks fan, but I will say that I wish I could have seen his other less talked-about roles first.

I feel like other movies truly show how good of an actor Tom is. Even though I know Tom is playing someone with a disability in “Forrest Gump,” something about seeing him play those different characters simply makes me feel more drawn to him.

It’s similar to how I feel about Leonardo DiCaprio. I loved him in “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Titanic,” but what about his other roles like “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” and “Shutter Island?”

I just wish people wouldn’t always mix Tom Hanks with “Forrest Gump.” Tom truly is a talented actor, but I wish movies like “Catch Me If You Can” and “Terminal” would get more attention.

There are wayyyy better films

Now, this might be the one that does it for you guys, but I simply think there are better movies than “Forrest Gump.” Not only are there better movies, but some movies have the same flow pattern but in my opinion have better storylines.

Example one:

“The Pursuit of Happyness.” Why isn’t “The Pursuit of Happyness” number one on people's minds when it comes to heartwarming/American dream films?

It’s literally Will Smith's best acting and is a realistic depiction of struggle that gets me crying like a baby every time.

Example two:

“Goodfellas.” Yes, I know it's gory and probably not the most heartwarming story, but it talks about the American dream from a different perspective.

Henry Hill’s journey to chase power and be the man he wants to be is brutal and tragic but still embodies the American Dream and ends similarly to how Forrest Gump ends.

Example three:

“The Count of Monte Cristo.” Everyone loves an amazing revenge film, but one that showcases a man's struggle to fight for his freedom and reveal the truth is where “The Count of Monte Cristo” shines.

This movie is literal perfection and is a movie that I suggest everyone watches. It’s my favorite Jim Caviezel film ever.

As I close this out, folks, just remember this is only my opinion. I still admire “Forrest Gump” and everything it has to offer. I just don’t think it moves me.

But let me know what you guys think, and what movies do you think are overrated?

Until next time,

Peace.

Leave a comment