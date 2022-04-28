Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

I find it curious that a movie entitled “Fortress: Sniper’s Eye” (available in select theaters and on VOD beginning Friday, April 29) features nary a sniper (American or otherwise) nor a sniper rifle. There was no Tom Berenger. There was no Billy Zane. There sure as Shinola wasn’t any Bradley Cooper. The title doesn’t make a lick of sense, but it’ll likely appeal to Redbox renters who’ll no doubt be disappointed by all of the sniper no sniping.

Those of you who’ve followed my work might remember the review I wrote for the first “Fortress” picture last December – if not, please check it out here. I didn’t care for the film. I do owe Bruce Willis, his family and friends an apology for callous assertions made about the man and his work in that review prior to having knowledge of his current condition. I am a fan of Willis’ (“Pulp Fiction” is one of my Top 10 favorite films of all-time; “Die Hard” is in my Top 25 and a solid Christmas staple in the Toombs household) and am now of the thought that he’s been doing the best he can and attempting to make as much money as possible to provide for his family over the past decade. It’s hard to fault the guy for any of this and therefore I’m sincerely sorry.

“F: SE” picks up a coupla weeks after the conclusion of “Fortress.” Robert (Willis) has made good on the promise he made to his nemesis Balzary (Chad Michael Murray) prior to shooting him in the chest by rescuing his foe’s wife Sasha (Natali Yura, a veteran of the recent Willis vehicle “Reprisal”) from her ruthless Russian captors.

Robert returns to the titular fortress with Sasha in tow. Awaiting them are Robert’s son Paul (Jesse Metcalfe) and his associate Kate (Kelly Greyson). Paul and Kate’s relationship has deepened to the point where they’re discussing visiting her family in Michigan. The trip may not be altogether necessary as Kate’s mother Carole (Welker White, she was the shoddy babysitter in “Goodfellas”) and sister Zoe (Gabrielle Haugh of Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why”) stop by the facility.

These family reunions are interrupted by Balzary and his lackey Ulysses (Ser'Darius Blain), who despite bullets and a bludgeoning, are still very much alive and still very much interested in retrieving the ill-gotten $600 million Robert seized from them. Balzary, Ulysses and their goon squad also consisting of the rapey Bristow (Adam Huel Potter, a vet of 14 Willis joints in the past three years and an associate at Willis Brothers Films) attempt another siege of the fortress. Aiding our heroes in their battle against these villains is returning rogue solider Ken Blain (Michael Sirow, whose character is sadly far less stabby this time out). Questions arise as to whether Sasha has any involvement with the incursion.

“F: SE” isn’t a good movie, but it easily bests its predecessor. Alan Horsnail (thanks for reading!) returns to script and indie filmmaker Josh Sternfeld (2004’s “Winter Solstice,” 2010’s “Meskada”) fills the director’s chair. The action – especially fight sequences featuring the fit Greyson and an ATV chase involving Sirow and Haugh’s characters – impresses far more than the first installment. Performance-wise Murray is the stand-out. I’d be surprised if he hit crafty as the dude’s chewing the scenery and making an absolute meal out of his scenes. Sadly, Willis’ condition likely affected the production as Robert is confined to a hospital bed in the infirmary for a majority of the movie’s runtime.

“F: SE” was originally supposed to be the second film in a proposed trilogy. I suspect the third movie will never materialize without Willis’ involvement. Then again, I didn’t think Murray and Blain’s characters would turn up this time out with the way the previous picture concluded. Sometimes it’s best to leave well enough alone. Thanks for the memories and rest easy, Bruno.

Share