Free Early Screening: NOPE
We're giving away passes to see Jordan Peele's new thriller early in Indianapolis!
Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Film Yap is giving away passes to an early, free screening of Jordan Peele’s Nope, starring Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya, and Steven Yeun, at AMC Indianapolis 17 on Tuesday, July 19th.
Paid subscribers get first dibs on passes, with passes becoming available to free subscribers Friday morning, 6/8! Jump on our free mailing list using the ‘Subscribe’ button above to get notified whenever we do giveaways!
Passes are limited, so get them while you can!
Screening details and link to passes are at the end of the article, below the trailer.
NOPE
Tuesday, July 19 @ 7:00pm
AMC Indianapolis 17
4325 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46217