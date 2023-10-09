Discover more from Film Yap
FREE Screening: THE BURIAL
We're giving away passes to a 10/10 screening of the new Jamie Foxx film in Indianapolis.
The Film Yap is giving away passes to a free early screening of the new drama The Burial starring Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones TOMORROW, Oct. 10th, in Indianapolis.
Passes are limited, so get them while you can! Seating at the screening will be available on a first come, first served basis, so you’ll want to arrive early.
Screening details and link to passes are at the end of the article, below the trailer.
The Burial
Tuesday, October 10th @7pm
AMC Castleton 14
6020 E 82nd St
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Seating at the screening will be available on a first come, first served basis, so you'll want to arrive early.