FREE Virtual Screening: The Adam Project
Netflix is offering an advance virtual screening for the Ryan Reynolds sci-fi flick.
You could catch an early virtual screening of The Adam Project (starring Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and Zoe Saldana ) Monday, February 28th (time forthcoming), ahead of the film’s release on March 11th!
Passes are limited, and winners will be chosen on 2/22. So act now to get access to see this movie before it hits Netflix!
DEATH ON THE NILE
Monday, February 28th (time forthcoming)
Virtual screening