Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Owen Kline is probably best known for being the son of actor Kevin and retired actress Phoebe Cates or for co-starring as the younger brother in Noah Baumbach’s inspired 2005 offering “The Squid and the Whale” (my fave flick of that particular year).

Kline, much like his Pop, is an Indiana University alumnus (the second one I’ve written about today … I’m one proud Hoosier!). He’s made his feature writing/directing debut with the A24 coming-of-age dark comedy “Funny Pages,” which will be available in select theaters (including Indianapolis’ Landmark Keystone Art Cinema) and on VOD beginning Friday, Aug. 26.

Robert (Daniel Zolghadri) is an aspiring underground cartoonist and high schooler. Robert’s folks Jennifer (Maria Dizzia) and Lewis (Josh Pais) wish their son would pay closer attention to his studies. Robert doesn’t particularly care for school nor does he have many friends there save for Miles (Miles Emanuel), another aspiring cartoonist … albeit one with more childish and commercial ambitions/tastes. Robert’s primary source of support in regards to his artistic endeavors comes in the form of art teacher Mr. Katano (famed playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis).

After getting himself in a spot of legal trouble, Robert opts to quit school and move out of his parents’ nicely-appointed Princeton, N.J. home and into a scummy Trenton, N.J. basement apartment alongside skeevy roommates Barry (Michael Townsend Wright) and Steven (Cleveland Thomas Jr.). He also begins working as a stenographer for Cheryl (Marcia DeBonis), the woman who served as his free legal counsel. Through his work with Cheryl, Robert crosses paths with Wallace (Matthew Maher, best known to me for playing scumbags in Ben Affleck directorial efforts “Gone Baby Gone” and “Live by Night”), a disturbed man who once served as a color separatist for Image Comics.

“Funny Pages” won’t be for all tastes as it’s geeky, grimy and grungy as all get-out. The movie is produced by Benny and Josh Safdie and certainly calls to mind their works. I was even more reminded of Terry Zwigoff’s stuff (especially “Crumb” and “Ghost World”) and Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini’s “American Splendor,” but I didn’t find Kline’s debut to be as assured as these other films. (Granted, that’s a pretty high bar.)

That’s not to infer Kline doesn’t show promise with “Funny Pages.” The movie is often very funny … and squirm-inducing. Zolghadri gives a good and largely unflinching performance as Robert, a character who’s mostly sympathetic despite often being cruel, selfish and spoiled.

Kline should be applauded for eschewing the splendor that one might assume would accompany the directorial debut of two celebrities’ son. By opting instead to embrace squalor (rendered in 16mm no less!), he’s made me curious for whatever his sophomore effort might entail.

Share