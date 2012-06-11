The only way I could accurately describe my hatred for the putrid “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance” would be to tell you that I would rather watch Eddie Murphy in “The Adventures of Pluto Nash” over and over and over and over.

This time around, Johnny Blaze (Nicolas Cage), afraid of his inner demon, is hiding away in Europe. A monk named Moreau recruits the reluctant Blaze to help save a young boy whom the Devil himself desires. Johnny Blaze must now embrace the demon known as Ghost Rider to be able to save the boy and himself.

I’m not really sure how to eloquently put this, but “Ghost Rider 2” is an epic waste of valuable minutes of my life and money. It absolutely perplexes me how anyone thought that it would be a good thing to make a sequel to “Ghost Rider." Granted, I didn’t hate the first film. It was cheesy and over the top, but it still had an element of fun in spite of itself. The irony isn’t lost on me. But it's a fact that the sequel's filmmakers intended to make a film that surpassed the original but in actuality made the original look Oscar-worthy.

It is also sort of funny that everyone, me included, gives Tom Cruise or Charlie Sheen a hard time for slowly slipping into madness but rewards Nicolas Cage. His acting is absolutely atrocious, even for him. All he does is twitch, scream and cry about being cursed with a demon. I won’t even waste my time on the rest of the cast. Most of them are quite talented and I will award them a mulligan for being a part of this train wreck.

Honestly, I hated this movie so much that I can’t waste the time going into any more of the movie. How can anyone take a movie seriously when the hero pees fire? This bit alone made me want to pinch myself to make sure I wasn’t having a nightmare.

I know I’ve said this before, but please, please do not buy this movie. It is a ridiculously moronic sequel that never deserved to see the light of day. If you’re a curious person and just have to see this movie, then I suggest you get your best friend to rent it for you.

I’m sure the movie has special features, but the movie left such a bad taste in my mouth that I didn’t dare look at the bare-bones features.

Film: 0 yaps Features: 0 yaps