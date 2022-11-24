Give the gift of Film Yap!
Thanks for supporting Hoosier film critics in their mission to bring the best reviews, commentary, interviews and podcasts possible. Now you can pass on the goodness!
Dear premium subscriber,
Thank you for being a member of the amazing Film Yap community! As a paying subscriber, you’ve helped make Film Yap what it is today.
As a thank you, you now have three FREE 1-month gift subscriptions to give to family and friends. Know someone who might love Film Yap? Click on the link below to share one of your gift subscription…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Film Yap to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.