If you haven’t already upgraded to a premium subscription to Film Yap, this is the week to do it! We just finished one giveaway and we’ve got a BUNCH more lined up for this week. If you subscribe today, you can be eligible for all these prizes — and get 50% off your first year!

Get 50% off for 1 year

Up first is “A Good Person,” a tear-jerking drama starring Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman. A young woman’s life seems headed to all the right places when an unspeakable tragedy costs her everything. Later she tries putting the pieces back together and finds out it’s not as easy at it seems.

You have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 to enter to win bit hitting the button below.