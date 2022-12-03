We told you! This giveaway train just isn’t going to stop!! And we’ve got even more coming so sign up now to win!

Up next is “Alienoid” on Blu-ray. This South Korean science fiction fantasy takes place across multiple timelines as aliens appear on Earth and the forces of good and evil clash.

You have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 to enter by clicking the button at the bottom of this post.

As always: this opportunity is available only to premium subscribers of Film Yap. It’s just one of the ways we thank those who support Hoosier film critics.

Upgrade now at a huge discount and you can be eligible for this and all upcoming promotions! We’ve got a bunch more coming, so now is the time to sign up!

Get 50% off for 1 year