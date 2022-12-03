Giveaway: Alienoid on Blu-ray
Win the South Korean time-traveling epic sci-fi fantasy that includes a mystic sword, humans trapped in alien bodies and more adventure mayhem!
We told you! This giveaway train just isn’t going to stop!! And we’ve got even more coming so sign up now to win!
Up next is “Alienoid” on Blu-ray. This South Korean science fiction fantasy takes place across multiple timelines as aliens appear on Earth and the forces of good and evil clash.
You have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 to enter by clicking the button at the bottom of this post.
As always: this opportunity is available only to premium subscribers of Film Yap. It’s just one of the ways we thank those who support Hoosier film critics.
Upgrade now at a huge discount and you can be eligible for this and all upcoming promotions! We’ve got a bunch more coming, so now is the time to sign up!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Film Yap to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.