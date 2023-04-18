Wait, didn’t we just do a giveaway? Well, let’s double the fun with our second prize contest of the week!

Enter now to win a digital copy of the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe hit, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” You have until 5 p.m. Friday, April 21 to enter.

This latest outing starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly truly is a family affair, teaming up with Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas and Kathryn Newton as the ant-clan takes on the mighty Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

As always: this opportunity is available only to premium subscribers of Film Yap. It’s just one of the ways we thank those who support Hoosier film critics.

Not yet a member? Upgrade now at a huge discount and you can be eligible for this and all upcoming promotions!

Get 50% off for 1 year