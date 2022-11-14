Film Yap subscribers! It’s time for another awesome giveaway!

We’ve got the Elvis Presley classic, “Blue Hawaii,” on 4K Ultra HD with multiple prize copies. It’s got it all: singing, hip-shakin’, bikini girls, car chases and more!

You have until 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 to enter to win by clicking the button at the bottom of this post.

As always: this opportunity is available only to premium subscribers of Film Yap. It’s just one of the ways we thank those who support Hoosier film critics.

Not yet a paid subscriber? Upgrade now at a huge discount and you can be eligible for this and all upcoming promotions!

Get 50% off for 1 year