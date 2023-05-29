Another day, another giveaway — that’s just how we roll at Film Yap!

You may have seen our previous posts with lots of cool movies to give away, with a promise of more to come. Up next is “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among the Thieves.” We have multiple copies on 4K to giveaway, so if you’re not already a premium subscriber now’s the time to upgrade so you can be eligible for this and all other current and future promotions. And right now you can sign up for half off!

Get 50% off for 1 year

If you’re a D&D fan, you’re relieved that they finally made a good movie based on the legendary roll-playing game starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Hugh Grant. The less said about those previous versions, the better…

And one lucky premium subscriber is going to win the grand prize, consisting of four collectible figures with a retail value of $100!

You have until 5 p.m. Friday, June 2 to enter to win but hitting the button at the bottom of this post.

AND WE’RE NOT DONE YET! We’re saving possibly the best giveaway for last, so stay tuned for more cool free stuff you can win!