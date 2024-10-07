Giveaway: Exhuma on Blu-ray
The deeply unnerving South Korean horror-thriller concerns a disturbing supernatural illness that only affects the firstborn children of each generation.
There’s just something extra creepy about scary movies involving children. Especially dead ones you dig up out of the ground! In “Exhuma,” after tracing a strange ailment to a remote grave site, a team of supernatural experts soon discovers what happens when you mess with the wrong grave.
When a renowned shaman (Kim Go-Eun) and her protégé (Lee Do-hyun) are hired by a wealthy, enigmatic family, they begin investigating the cause of a disturbing supernatural illness that affects only the first-born children of each generation. With the help of a knowledgeable mortician (Yoo Hai-jin) and the country’s most revered geomancer (Choi Min-sik), they soon trace the affliction’s origin to a long-hidden family grave located on sacred ground.
“Exhuma” is out on Blu-ray this week, and we’ve got copies to give away to our amazing premium subscribers!
You have until 5 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 11, to enter to win by clicking the button at the bottom of this post.
