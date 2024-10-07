There’s just something extra creepy about scary movies involving children. Especially dead ones you dig up out of the ground! In “Exhuma,” after tracing a strange ailment to a remote grave site, a team of supernatural experts soon discovers what happens when you mess with the wrong grave.

When a renowned shaman (Kim Go-Eun) and her protégé (Lee Do-hyun) are hired by a wealthy, enigmatic family, they begin investigating the cause of a disturbing supernatural illness that affects only the first-born children of each generation. With the help of a knowledgeable mortician (Yoo Hai-jin) and the country’s most revered geomancer (Choi Min-sik), they soon trace the affliction’s origin to a long-hidden family grave located on sacred ground.

“Exhuma” is out on Blu-ray this week, and we’ve got copies to give away to our amazing premium subscribers!

You have until 5 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 11, to enter to win by clicking the button at the bottom of this post.

As always: this awesome prize and other really cool giveaways are only available to paid subscribers to Film Yap, along with tickets to special preview screenings and other exclusive opportunities.

Still a free subscriber? Upgrade now for 50% off your first year’s subscription — that’s just $15! — and you will be eligible for this and all other future promotions.

50% off your first year!