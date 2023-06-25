I like my martial arts movies the way I like my ramen: cheap, spicy and foreign-sounding.

“Fist of the Condor” sure fits the bill, and it’s also the latest Blu-ray giveaway from Film Yap!

“After centuries of careful safeguarding, a sacred manual of deadly fighting techniques risks falling into the wrong hands, leaving its rightful guardian to battle the world’s greatest assassins to protect the ancient secrets.”

You have until 5 p.m. Friday, June 30 to enter to win!

You should know the M.O. by now: these awesome giveaways and other promotional goodies are exclusive to our premium subscribers. Want to get in on the fun? Upgrade now and you’ll even get half off your first year’s subscription!

Get 50% off for 1 year