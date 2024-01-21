Who’s ready for free tickets to a special preview screening on Jan. 30 of “Argylle,” the new spy comedy starring Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Samuel L. Jackson, John Cena, Ariana DeBose, Sam Rockwell and Dua Lipa?

YOU are!

Bryce Dallas Howard plays a frumpy novelist whose books about a secret agent named Argylle who's on a mission to unravel a global spy syndicate start to cut too close to reality. The real spies come out of the woodworks and she finds herself on an unwanted adventure where people are dying all around her. Check it out!

Tickets will go fast, so act now to claim yours by clicking the button at the bottom of this post!

As always, premium Film Yap subscribers get first dibs. If any tickets are left, it will open up to regular subscribers at noon Thursday, Jan. 25.

Want to be first in line for this and all other upcoming promotional opportunities? Sign up now for a premium subscription and you can get 50% of your first year. That’s just $15!

Get 50% off for 1 year