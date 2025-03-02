Jack Quaid has carved out a nice little career in superhero-adjacent roles, most notably as Huey on “The Boys.” Now he’s headlining his own superhero(ish) movie in “Novocaine,” an action/comedy in which he plays a guy unable to feel pain. His strange power comes in useful when his girlfriend is kidnapped and he has to face off with a bevy of violent opponents.

Our premium subscribers can claim tickets now for a special sneak peek showing in Indianapolis on Monday, March 10!

Unlike our other promotions, tickets are available NOW on a first-come basis to our premium subscribers! Just click the button at the bottom of the post to claim yours.

As always: these really cool giveaways are only available to paid subscribers to Film Yap, along with other exclusive opportunities. It’s our way of saying thanks to those who support us.

Still a free subscriber? Upgrade now for 50% off your first year’s subscription — that’s just $15! — and you can make this paywall go away and claim your “Novocaine” tickets right now!

50% off your first year!