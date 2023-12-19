Giveaway: Hi-def Megapack
Enter now to win the holy moley of a prize pack on 4K and Blu-ray!
One lucky Film Yap subscriber is going to win the biggest bonanza giveaway of the year! Just in time for the holidays, up for grabs is this incredible prize pack that includes:
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—DEAD RECKONING Part One 4K
TRANSFORMERS 6-MOVIE STEELBOOK™ COLLECTION 4K
INDIANA JONES 4-MOVIE COLLECTION 4K
SCROOGED 35th ANNIVERSARY 4K ULTRA HD
TITANIC LIMITED EDITION COLLECTOR’S SET
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM 4K
PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE Blu-ray
Yep, that’s right — ALL of these movies in hi-definition are coming your way if you’re the lucky winner! The retail value is almost $500!!
You have until 5 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 22, to enter to win by clicking the button at the bottom of this post.
As always: this awesome prize and other really cool giveaways are only available to premium subscribers to Film Yap, along with tickets to special preview screenings and other exclusive opportunities. We don’t paywall our content, so this is how we thank those who support us!
