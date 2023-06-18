Another week, another awesome free prize for Film Yap subscribers!

Something for the kiddies this week: “I Am T-Rex” is an animated adventure about a young Tyrannosaur whose valley is attacked and his king deposed. He escapes and begins to train, vowing never to return until he is the biggest and bravest in all the land—and finally strong enough to challenge the evil Fang and restore peace to Green Valley.

We’ve got several copies to give away, so enter to win by clicking on the button at the bottom of this post. You have until 5 p.m. Friday, June 23.

You should know the M.O. by now: these awesome giveaways and other promotional goodies are exclusive to our premium subscribers. Want to get in on the fun? Upgrade now and you’ll even get half off your first year’s subscription!

Get 50% off for 1 year