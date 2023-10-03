You probably know we love scary stuff around here. We feature lots of coverage of horror films — the schlockier the better. And I’m a nut for all things Halloween. It’s the one time of year you can legally scare the bejeezus out of kids!

That’s why Indy Scream Park is right up my alley. It features all sorts of cool cinematic experiences and horror character appearances. We were able to attend media day to give it a spin. Here’s that video if you missed it before:

So what better way to reward our subscribers than giving them a shot to win free VIP passes to the park? These are the fast pass versions that allow you to skip most of the lines.

You have until 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 to enter by clicking the button at the bottom of this post.

You should know the score by now. These terrifyingly awesome giveaways, along with free tickets to special advance screenings of new films and other promotional opportunities, are only available to our premium subscribers. We don’t paywall our content, so this is how we thank those who support us!

Still a free subscriber? Upgrade now and you can get 50% off your first year’s subscription — that’s just $15 for the first year!

Get 50% off for 1 year