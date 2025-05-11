The latest series from Western hitmeister Taylor Sheridan, “Landman” stars Billy Bob Thornton as an executive fixer for a big petroleum company. Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, it’s a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs.

The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics. With the wrap of season one and already renewed for a second, it looks to be the next “Yellowstone.”

Streaming is great, but some of us just love the permanence and tactile feel of physical media. “Landman: Season One” is out in a Blu-ray physical media edition that can be your very own, thanks to your friends at Film Yap!

