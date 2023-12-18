This week marks the busiest of the year for new theatrical releases, so it can be hard to stand out from the flock. One way to do so is to send a big honking box of promotional goodies! That’s just what the folks at Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures did for their new animated adventure, “Migration.”

It’s about a family of ducks that decides to try the flying-south thing for the first time, and gets into all sorts of scrapes and frivolity. Check it out:

The swag bag includes multiple T-shirts in various youth sizes, duck figurines (both plastic and rubbery bath kind), hat, backpack, fleece blanket, thermos and possibly some other stuff buried deeper in the box that I still haven’t uncovered. It’s huge.

I may keep a couple of the shirts for my boys, but Universal said it’s OK to offer up the rest to our beautiful premium subscribers.

You have until 5 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 22, to enter to win by clicking the button at the bottom of this post.

As always: this awesome prize and other really cool giveaways are only available to premium subscribers to Film Yap, along with tickets to special preview screenings and other exclusive opportunities. We don’t paywall our content, so this is how we thank those who support us!

Still a free subscriber? Upgrade now for 50% off your first year’s subscription — that’s just $15! — and you will be eligible for this and all other future promotions.

50% off your first year!