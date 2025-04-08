Jack Quaid plays a hapless dweeb with a superhero-ish power: the inability to feel no pain. When the girl he’s sweet on is kidnapped during a bank robbery, he undertakes a comedic adventure to rescue her where — despite his complete lack of combat skills — his ability to withstand most any punishment becomes an asset.

A hit with critics and audiences, “Novocaine” is available this week on digital — and you can win your very own copy!

In addition, one lucky grand prize winner will receive the joyful promotional swag pictured above, including:

Hot/Cold Packs

First Aid Tin

Money Wad Stress Relievers

You have until 5 p.m. this Friday, April 11, to enter to win by clicking the button at the bottom of this post.

