Giveaway: Raiders of the Lost Ark on 4K!
To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the debut of moviedom's greatest adventurer, Film Yap is giving away multiple copies of "Raiders of the Lost Ark" on 4K Ultra HD!
Forty years ago this month, a certain fedora-wearing archaeologist/adventurer swung into movie theaters, and the film world has never been quite the same. To celebrate that anniversary, Paramount Home Entertainment has released a magnificent new edition of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” on 4K Ultra HD — and we’ve got multiple copies to give away!
You have until 5 p.m. Thursday, June 30 to enter to win your FREE copy by clicking the button below.
As always, this opportunity is available only to premium subscribers of Film Yap. It’s just one of the many ways we give thanks to those who support our Hoosier film critics!
Not yet a paid subscriber? Upgrade now at a huge discount and you can be eligible for this and all upcoming disc and ticket promotions!
Thanks to the folks at Paramount Home Entertainment for generously hosting this giveaway!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Film Yap to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.