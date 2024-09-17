Giveaway: Reacher SN2 on Blu-ray
He's back and badder than ever, and your very own if you're one of the lucky winners of our latest awesome giveaway!
He’s a roving ex-military badass who carries nothing but cash, his V.A. card and a toothbrush. His vocation? Righting wrongs and kicking copious butt of any evildoers he comes across.
“Reacher” is a certified streaming smash hit, and season 2 only amped up the intensity — not to mention the bloodletting. When members of Reacher’s (Alan Ritchson) old military unit start turning up dead, he risks everything to get revenge.
This eight-episode show from Amazon Prime Video is now available on Blu-ray, and we’ve got copies to give away to our stupendous premium subscribers!
You have until 5 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 20, to enter to win by clicking the button at the bottom of this post.
