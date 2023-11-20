Speaking as someone whose appetite for zombie apocalypse flicks will never be sated, the “Resident Evil” franchise is known for delivering sci-fi action thrills along with hordes of human-munching undead. The entire six-movie series is now available in an awesome 4K collection, and your friends at Film Yap are giving away this awesome collection!

You have until 5 p.m. this Friday, Nov. 24, to enter to win by clicking the button at the bottom of this post.

You know the drill: this awesome prize and other really cool giveaways are only available to premium subscribers to Film Yap, along with tickets to special preview screenings and other exclusive opportunities. We don’t paywall our content, so this is how we thank those who support us!

Still a free subscriber? Upgrade now for 50% off your first year’s subscription — that’s just $15!

50% off your first year!