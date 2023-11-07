They say Hollywood likes to repeat itself, but “Scrooged” remains one of the most original and funny takeoffs on a holiday classic. If you can believe it, the film came out 35 years ago, but it still delighting audience with its mix of black humor and Dickensian morality tale.

Now it’s out in hi-def 4K Ultra HD for the very first time, and you can win your very own copy to put under your Christmas tree… assuming you can wait that long to open it.

You have until 5 p.m. this Friday, Nov. 10 to enter by clicking the button at the bottom of this post.

It shouldn’t be a surprise by now: this amazing gift and other really cool giveaways are only available to premium subscribers to Film Yap, along with tickets to special preview screenings and other exclusive opportunities. We don’t paywall our content, so this is how we thank those who support us!

Still a free subscriber? Should you choose to accept this invitation to upgrade, you can get 50% off your first year’s subscription — that’s just $15 for the first year!

50% off your first year!