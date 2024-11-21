Giveaway: See Moana 2 early
Premium Film Yap subscribers can claim their tickets for a sneak preview of the latest Disney animation blockbuster on Monday in Indianapolis!
“Moana 2” was such a huge hit for Disney animation eight years ago, and now the sequel is poised to become one of the biggest family-friendly blockbusters of the year. And if you live in the Indianapolis area, you can win tickets for a special sneak peek showing on Monday, Nov. 25!
Unlike our other promotions, tickets are available NOW on a first-come basis to our premium subscribers! Just click the button at the bottom of the post to claim yours.
As always: these really cool giveaways are only available to paid subscribers to Film Yap, along with other exclusive opportunities.
Still a free subscriber? Upgrade now for 50% off your first year’s subscription — that’s just $15! — and you can make this paywall go away and claim your “Moana 2” tickets today!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Film Yap to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.