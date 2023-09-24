It’s giveaway time again! Two popular fan favorites have hit big anniversary milestones — 20 years for “School of Rock” and 25 years for “Halloween H20.”

They’re celebrating by putting out awesome new hi-definition editions, 4K HD Ultra for “H20” and Blu-ray for “School of Rock.” And now they can be your very own thanks to your friends at Film Yap!

You shold know the score by now. These terrific giveaways, along with free tickets to special advance screenings of new films and other promotional opportunities, are only available to our premium subscribers. We don’t paywall our content, so this is how we thank those who support us!

Still a free subscriber? Upgrade now and you can get 50% off your first year’s subscription — that’s just $15 for the first year, or less than it would cost to buy either of these cool discs!

Get 50% off for 1 year

You have until 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 to enter to win by clicking the button at the bottom of this post.