Film Yap subscribers, it’s time for another giveaway! Enter now to win your FREE copy of “Star Trek: The Motion Picture — Director’s Edition” on 4K Ultra HD. It underwent a painstaking restoration and is now available in hi-def for the first time!

“In 2001, director Robert Wise revisited the film to refine the edit and enhance the visual effects. His updated vision was released on DVD in standard definition and embraced by fans but has never been available in higher definition until now. Meticulously assembled and restored by producer David C. Fein with post-production supervisor Mike Matessino, both of whom originally collaborated with Wise, the film has been prepared for presentation in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision™ high dynamic range (HDR) and a new powerful and immersive Dolby Atmos® soundtrack. Fein and Matessino assembled a team of visual effects experts, led by returning visual effects supervisor Daren R. Dochterman, and utilized the extensive resources in the Paramount Archives to recreate the effects not just in HD, but in Ultra HD. After more than six months of painstaking work, the updated movie looks and sounds better than ever while staying true to Wise’s original intention.”

You have until 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 to enter to win by clicking the button at the bottom of this post.

As always, this opportunity is available only to premium subscribers of Film Yap. It’s just one of the ways we thank those who support our Hoosier film critics.

Not yet a paid subscriber? Upgrade now at a huge discount and you can be eligible for this and all upcoming promotions!

Get 50% off for 1 year